5 cocktails you must try this Christmas
PUBLISHED: 08:57 17 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 17 December 2020
The Bird hotel in Bath has put together an exclusive list of delicious cocktail recipes in time for the big day
Champagne colada
INGREDIENTS
50ml DMF Coconut
50ml pineapple juice
50ml single cream
25ml lime juice
10ml coconut syrup
METHOD
1. Mix together the above ingredients.
2. Top with Champagne.
3. Shake over ice.
4. Top with Champagne again.
Garnish: lime wheel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marmalade madness
INGREDIENTS
25ml Chase Marmalade vodka
25ml Cointreau
20ml gomme
20ml lemon juice
Marmalade
METHOD
Shake all liquid over ice with half a jar of marmalade.
Garnish: marmalade at bottom of glass and dehydrated orange wheel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Winter collins
INGREDIENTS
35ml Remy Martin 1738
15ml lemon juice
20ml honey
75ml soda water
15ml crème de cassis
METHOD
1. Stir cognac, lemon and honey in highball over ice.
2. Top with soda.
3. Layer cassis on top.
Garnish: mint leaf
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chocolate orange negroni
INGREDIENTS
25ml Mount Gay Black Barrel
20ml Antica Formula
20ml Campari
20ml Mozart dark chocolate liqueur
20ml Cointreau
METHOD:
Stir all ingredients in tumbler over ice.
Garnish: flamed orange peel
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toffee apple punch
INGREDIENTS
40ml Mount Gay Black Barrel
15ml caramel syrup
15ml lime juice
2 dash Angostura bitters
150ml apple juice
METHOD
Shake all ingredients over ice.
Garnish: caramel shard
